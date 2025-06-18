World News

China evacuates 800 citizens from Iran

Rowland Kpakete
China urges citizens to leave Israel ‘as soon as possible’, China’s President fires back at Trump’s US govt amidst escalating trade war, China raises tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125%

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that 791 Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Iran as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies.

The evacuation effort, which has now expanded to include more than 1,000 citizens, is gathering momentum.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, Chinese embassies and consulates in neighboring countries such as Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have deployed working groups to support Chinese nationals in reaching border ports.

Any US intervention will be ‘accompanied by irreplaceable damage’ — Iran’s leader

These teams are also helping with accommodation and facilitating their onward travel back to China.

“Some Chinese citizens have already been safely evacuated from Israel,” Guo told reporters during a daily news conference.

“China expresses sincere gratitude for the strong support and assistance provided by the relevant countries,” he added.

Guo noted that, at present, the ministry has not received any reports of casualties involving Chinese citizens.

He assured that “the ministry and relevant Chinese embassies and consulates will consider the will of Chinese nationals and continue to assist their evacuation and transfer.”

(CHINA DAILY)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Pastor Enenche during his visit to Benue community Pastor Enenche visits Benue community over killings
Next Article 796 babies feared buried in septic tank at Catholic home 796 babies feared buried in septic tank at Catholic home

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×