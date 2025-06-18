China evacuates 800 citizens from Iran

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that 791 Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Iran as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies.

The evacuation effort, which has now expanded to include more than 1,000 citizens, is gathering momentum.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, Chinese embassies and consulates in neighboring countries such as Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have deployed working groups to support Chinese nationals in reaching border ports.

These teams are also helping with accommodation and facilitating their onward travel back to China.

“Some Chinese citizens have already been safely evacuated from Israel,” Guo told reporters during a daily news conference.

“China expresses sincere gratitude for the strong support and assistance provided by the relevant countries,” he added.

Guo noted that, at present, the ministry has not received any reports of casualties involving Chinese citizens.

He assured that “the ministry and relevant Chinese embassies and consulates will consider the will of Chinese nationals and continue to assist their evacuation and transfer.”

