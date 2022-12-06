Only PDP can tackle security problem in Imo ― Lawmaker

A lawmaker in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Chinedu Anukam has asserted that it is only the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) that has the capacity to tackle the insecurity problem in the state.

Addressing an Owerri-based Northern support group ”The Choices of the Northern Community” during their visit, Anukam regretted the high rate of insecurity ravaging the state.

He said: “every person living in Imo knows that there is insecurity and there is already a lot of fear in the minds of the people.”

The legislator maintained that there is a way government in power used to go about tackling insecurity but regretted that the present administration is not doing anything in that regard.

Anukam said that APC is not a good party for the country adding that the cost of food items such as rice and other things like the exchange rate of a dollar, and fuel have continued to rise unabated.

He said that the visit of the Northern support group to him shows that PDP will certainly emerge winner of all the elections both at the presidential, senatorial, Federal house of representatives and assemblies as the case may be.

While he expressed joy for the visit, he said that he is happy seeing the Hausa community supporting PDP, adding that in the past they used to support APC.

He recalled the encouraging number of votes he got during the last election from the Azuzi ward 3 in Owerri which is the strong base of the Hausa community in the state.

The lawmaker said that such votes actually motivated him to install a borehole there in appreciation of the votes they gave him.

In his speech earlier, the leader of the group “The Choice of the Northern Community”, Hon. Mustapha Suleiman thanked the legislator for according to them a warm reception.

While declaring their support for his aspiration, the group emphatically insisted that he is the choice of the Northern community to go back to the House of Assembly to represent his constituency.

Sulieman informed the legislator that already they have engaged in campaigning for him, the PDP presidential candidate and all the candidates of the party for Senatorial, Federal House of Representatives, and House of Assembly as the case may be.

He commended the lawmaker for his strong commitment to the party in the House despite being an opposition coupled with the suppression faced.

The group leader regretted the continued killings of the Northerners in the state maintaining that in 2023 Hon. Emeka Ihedioha when he returns to power would change the ugly situation in the state.





He reminded Anukam that they are in his house to declare their support for his project and assured him that they would also demonstrate their support by coming out in large numbers to vote for him during the elections.

