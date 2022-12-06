4 ex-govs, 3 former ministers, part of Matawalle’s campaign team

In a bid to ensure the victory of Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle’s return for a second term in 2023,4 former governors, and 3 ex-ministers have been appointed as part of the campaign team in the state.

The Mattawale second term campaign committee headed by former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has inaugurated 20 campaign sub-committees today at JB Yakubu secretariat in Gusau, the state capital.

Yari charged members of the committees to work in earnest with a view to ensuring success for the second tenure of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle come 2023.

Yari, who handed over appointment letters to sub-committees members said a single tenure spent by a governor in the office is not in any way enough to be assessed especially in Zamfara state where lingering security challenges bedevilling the state.

“We’ll work tirelessly to ensure the victory of all APC candidates, our campaign would be different unlike the previous ones in the state.”

According to him, a committee of 20 people would be constituted in each of the 14 local government areas who will work down to the grassroots level in the state.

“God willing, we’ll work day and night from now onward to ensure the total victory of APC candidates, I charged our supporters to be patient and law-abiding during the campaigns,” Yari stated.

Earlier on, the Director-General of the campaign committee Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, charged committee members to stand and work with local government, ward down to grassroots, “You are required to work in contact with each of the committees where necessary to ensure total victory.”

Among those who formed part of the committee include the former Governor of old Sokoto state Mallam Yahaya Abdulkarim, former Zamfara Governors senator Ahmed Sani Yarima Bakura, Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi and Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar in the state.

Others include former minister of Defence Brig Gen.Mansur DanAli rtd, ex-minister of foreign affairs Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, former minister of finance Ambassador Bashir Yuguda and former National secretary of All Progressive Grand Alliance(APGA), Dr Sani Abdullahi Wambai Shinkafi among others in the state.

