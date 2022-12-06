Akeredolu urges Akoko electorate to vote ex-Ondo gov Adefarati’s son

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has urged the people of the Akoko South-East / South-West Federal constituency to reciprocate the good gesture of former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Adefarati by voting his son, Gboyega Adefarati as a lawmaker to represent the Federal Constituency.

Akeredolu who stated this while addressing the people of Akoko land said the best honour for the memory of the late governor of the state, is to vote for his son who is aspiring to represent the good people of Akoko in the National Assembly.

Akeredolu said, “This is Gboyega Adefarati, our next member House of Representatives for Akoko South East /South West Federal Constituency from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“When you see his face, you should know he looks exactly like his father, the former governor of Ondo state. That is the son of ‘Baba Peace’ ( Late Chief Adebayo Adefarati).

“Nobody can ever be in doubt of the statesmanlike leadership that Governor Adebayo Adefarati displayed as the fourth Republic governor of the state, he has to his credit the relocation of the first state-owned University, Ondo State University from its old site in Ado-Ekiti to Akungba-Akoko in 1999.

“There is nothing else we can do to pay back what Baba Adefarati did for the state and Akoko than to vote for his son, for him to also serve the people of Akoko and continue where his father stopped in making Akoko land a better place.

“He laid the foundation for the progress that is currently being witnessed in the Oil producing and impacted areas of Ondo State. It is therefore imperative for us to reciprocate this good gesture by voting for Adegboyega Adefarati

“Baba Adefarati served as our governor in Ondo state and performed excellently. If we must appreciate all that Baba Adefarati did for us, we should vote for his son to continue baba’s legacy. That’s the only thing we can do.

“Baba Adefarati has passed on, there is nothing the dead can get from you ( voters) again than what I am asking you to do for his son and I am assuring you that he will bring a dividend of democracy to your doorsteps.”

Gboyega Adefarati, a former Commissioner in Ondo state, recently emerged as the APC House of Representatives candidate for Akoko South East /South West Federal Constituency in next year’s election, following an order by a Federal High Court for the rerun primary election.

Adefarati polled 71 votes to defeat Dr Olusegun Ategbole who scored 55 during a fresh primary election held at St Patrick’s college Iwaro Oka.

