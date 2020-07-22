On Oyo SUBEB’s giant steps

Letters
By Tribune Online
Oyo, Makinde, COVID-19, ambulance, loan, UCH, Seyi Makinde, COVID-19, Oyo, oyo subeb
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde

It is the dream of every passenger to board a vehicle and alight at his destination in peace. While sitting in the vehicle at the motor park, it will be too difficult to know the expertise of the driver unless he takes off. The manner he handles the steering on the highway will make or mar the journey. Whenever a round peg is put in a round hole, the result is always fruitful, but when a square peg is put in a round hole, it results in futility.

This illustration can be likened to the appointment of the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Oyo State, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran and the happenings in the sector since his assumption. It is no more news that Governor Seyi Abiodun Makinde appointed a former Commissioner for Education in the State, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran as the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

Within a year in office as the Executive Chairman of SUBEB in Oyo State, Dr. Adeniran has achieved unprecedented achievements, ranging from construction of new projects, completion of abandoned projects, renovations of Basic Schools, introduction of new policies in the Basic Education sector and efficient and effective administration of the Board.

The manner at which the Executive Chairman of SUBEB in Oyo State is leading the board has drastically reduced the rate of drop-out pupils from the formal school system in the State. There are now motivations for both teachers and pupils with an improved and efficient monitoring mechanism put in place by the Board.

His first major assignment was to enforce strict compliance with the free education policy of the governor; he visited all public primary schools in the state to ascertain the level of decadence.  He went, saw and queried some head teachers, who derived joy in putting financial burden on the innocent pupils and their parents against government’s directive. Since that singular act, teachers are now alive to their legitimate responsibilities

A visit to public primary schools in Oyo State will make you appreciate the board and state government for the improved quality assurance through regular visits of the executive chairman of SUBEB in order to ensure that the teaching and learning processes are strictly followed.

Without being immodest, Oyo State is really blessed to have Governor Makinde who surrounds himself with visionary appointees like Dr. Nureni Adeniran.

 

Emmanuel Adepoju, 

Ibadan

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225… Read Full Story
The UK Government has entered partnerships with BioNtech/Pfizer and Valneva who are developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It has also secured early access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, in order to treat those unable to receive vaccines, such as the… Read Full Story
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday gave a vivid account of how successive managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded multi-trillion naira contracts through contract splitting, over-pricing of contracts and other fraudulent acts… Read Full Story
THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Monday, emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state… Read Full Story
AN official of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Mrs Adeoluwa Karakaraye Faustina, has condemned the use of solar pumping system in the country… Read Full Story
The stretch of the fatalities occasioned by the emergence of the global coronavirus pandemic remains humanity’s most pressing burden. Today, the virus has left in its trail deaths, economic downward spiral, a wasteland of impoverishment, dead dreams or deferred aspirations and a litany of global grievances… Read Full Story
Nengi has emerged the winner of the first-ever Head of House challenge in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. Today’s Head of House challenge was different from what you would usually expect. Biggie brought out a game that was like a BBNaija twist to the popular Snakes and Ladders game… Read Full Story
The former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead. He died in Abuja on Monday night. A close family friend told Tribune Online that he… Read Full Story
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he received with deep sadness, on Monday evening, the information on the passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, saying that his demise has created a huge gap as the deceased stood by him in politics… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with its breakaway faction led by its former Vice President, Comrade Joe Ajaero who left following the disagreement that characterized its 2015 National Delegate Conference and elections of new leadership… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Letters

Almajiris and improper refuse disposal

Letters

On the trial of Hushpuppi

Letters

IGP, work on accidental discharge

Letters

Castration as punishment for rape

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More