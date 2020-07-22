On Oyo SUBEB’s giant steps

It is the dream of every passenger to board a vehicle and alight at his destination in peace. While sitting in the vehicle at the motor park, it will be too difficult to know the expertise of the driver unless he takes off. The manner he handles the steering on the highway will make or mar the journey. Whenever a round peg is put in a round hole, the result is always fruitful, but when a square peg is put in a round hole, it results in futility.

This illustration can be likened to the appointment of the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Oyo State, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran and the happenings in the sector since his assumption. It is no more news that Governor Seyi Abiodun Makinde appointed a former Commissioner for Education in the State, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran as the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

Within a year in office as the Executive Chairman of SUBEB in Oyo State, Dr. Adeniran has achieved unprecedented achievements, ranging from construction of new projects, completion of abandoned projects, renovations of Basic Schools, introduction of new policies in the Basic Education sector and efficient and effective administration of the Board.

The manner at which the Executive Chairman of SUBEB in Oyo State is leading the board has drastically reduced the rate of drop-out pupils from the formal school system in the State. There are now motivations for both teachers and pupils with an improved and efficient monitoring mechanism put in place by the Board.

His first major assignment was to enforce strict compliance with the free education policy of the governor; he visited all public primary schools in the state to ascertain the level of decadence. He went, saw and queried some head teachers, who derived joy in putting financial burden on the innocent pupils and their parents against government’s directive. Since that singular act, teachers are now alive to their legitimate responsibilities

A visit to public primary schools in Oyo State will make you appreciate the board and state government for the improved quality assurance through regular visits of the executive chairman of SUBEB in order to ensure that the teaching and learning processes are strictly followed.

Without being immodest, Oyo State is really blessed to have Governor Makinde who surrounds himself with visionary appointees like Dr. Nureni Adeniran.

Emmanuel Adepoju,

Ibadan