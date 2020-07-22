The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State and a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election.

Eyitayo Jegede emerged the winner of the keenly contested election defeating seven others to clinch the party’s ticket and become the flagbearer of the PDP for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Eyitayo Jegede polled 888 votes to defeat his close rival and the deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi who garnered 657 votes.

Others in the race include Eddy Olafeso who scored 175, Bode Ayorinde 95, Banji Okunomo, 90, Boluwaji Kunlere, 33 votes, Sola Ebiseni 29, and Godday Erewa scored 14 votes.

The voting and accreditation of the 2111 delegates commenced at the International Event Center Dome in Akure, the state capital, started at exactly 2:25pm with all the delegates from the 18 local government areas casting their votes one after the other.

Eyitayo Jegede will be contesting against governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the October 10, governorhip election and other candidates from other political parties.

Akeredolu defeated Eyitayo Jegede in the 2016 governorship election to become the governor of the state.

Speaking after the results, Jegede saluted the courage of the other aspirants.

