Almajiris and improper refuse disposal

Refuse disposal has been a great problem to different communities in most African countries including Nigeria. Refuse has been an inextricable substance that communities can’t do without it. The disposition of refuse in most of the houses in communities can be seen as the result of their activities. This inevitable substance is also produced in industries or factory where larger wastes are found. Hence, refuse is the day to day unwanted waste that needs to be discarded far from human reach or transfer of germ by any agents.

Proper disposal measures have to be taken in other to get rid of different challenges which may be faced as a result of improper disposal such as diseases contamination, social pollution, improper laying of wastes channel etc.

Pollution is part of our history. It started from prehistoric times, when man created the first fires.

Do the Almajiri’s contribute to improper waste disposal? Almajiris have caused a lot of negative impart to the refuse disposal. These are pupils that walk around refuse dumps, pick some rubbers or containers for sale which they wash or most often fail to wash not to talk of sterilizing them.

Most of this Almajiris who are known to be in their learning centers (Qur’anic classes) but are roaming about from one refuses dump to other picking different material like containers, rubbers, canton and other for sale which they have no knowledge of the users.

They pick anything to the extent that they pick hospitals’ disposal which are liable to have been contaminated. As a matter of fact, they are unaware of their actions. They are just kids who see it as the means of supporting themselves. As a result of lack of parental care, care from government or private sectors. Take a look at the number of Almajiris in the northern part of the country especially in states such as Kano, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi etc. And these are the areas where almajiris trek around picking wastes to resell and are predominantly places where this act occurs.

Warning and drastic actions have to be taken especially in terms of those that buy the wastes from the almajiris especially plastic bottles used to produce drinks such as zobo, kunu, fura and nunu which put lives at risk and are a health risk.

Government needs to set up a task force that will monitor the actions of people on waste management and penalize law breakers in order to prevent outbreak or spread of diseases.

Our concern is our health because health is wealth.

Abdulazeez Taufeeq,

Abdulazeeztaufeeq@gmail.com