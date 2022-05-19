On 2023 and emerging aspirants

When the APC and PDP pegged their prices for presidential forms at 100million and 50million naira respectively, Nigerians thought many politicians would be edged out from the contest. This is connected with the exorbitant price of the forms amidst excruciating poverty in the land. However, the swell of candidates who trooped out to buy the forms, particularly for the ruling party, confirmed the opposite. What has the emergence of many aspirants got to do with the statement credited to the APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu that the party has yet to zone its presidential candidate to any zone? With the aspirants directed to fill withdrawal forms, the ruling APC may likely opt for a consensus candidate in order to select its presidential candidate. Like APC, other political parties, including the PDP, are witnessing newcomers.

With the low quality of leadership in the country, the emergence of many aspirants can be described as a welcome development. If not for the monetisation of democracy by our politicians, too many aspirants will lead to the emergence of a competent leadership which would oust the bane of the country›s growth and development. Sadly, for someone to emerge as party flagbearer, he needs to be rich. One hopes that the number of aspirants is not due to the monetary reward political office confers on politicians.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Whatever may be the reasons for the large number of aspirants, the development indicates that our democracy is ripe. Indeed, our political culture is evolving with more Nigerians accepting democracy as the best system of government. What worries many Nigerians is that many aspirants have purchased forms without a clear blueprint on how to address the problems or challenges bedeviling the country. With the exception of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Kayode Fayemi who unveiled their policies and programs during their declaration, many aspirants are a bunch of opportunists with nothing to offer to the country. Nigerians expect the aspirants to have in their kits robust programs and policies aimed at unifying our fragmented country, tackle insecurity and fix our deteriorating economy. Besides, one expects to see or hear from them the antidote they have rolled out which will resolve the agelong impasse between government and ASUU.

The increase in number of aspirants vying for political positions should not be another jamboree. It should strengthen our democracy and provide an avenue for delegates to choose the best among numerous aspirants.





Ibrahim Pambegua,

Kaduna State.