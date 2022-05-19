Record label unveils Liberian artist, Smartboy Bizzy

Expose Talent Records international has unveiled fast-rising Liberian artist, Smartboy Bizzy, into his record label.

The Afro pop artist who has carve a niche for himself with his energetic live performance, lyrics and a melodious voice was among the next rated artist to watch out for in the Afro beat space.

Chief Executive Officer, Expose Talent Records international, Mr Sylvester Kegbeh who is currently in the United States of America, while speaking on the development said:”Smartboy Bizzy is extremely gifted with natural talent, and this is something that we need to reveal to the world. Expose Talent Records will prioritise on good strong writing materials (great music) because that is what drives everything else. Talent, good content, and passionately sharing these goods directly with the fans.

“We prioritize understanding artists, building a solid, trusting, and genuine relationships with all artists. Planning together with the artists, have big visions that align with each other’s visions, work hard on them together, plan them in advance and ruthlessly stay on track.

“We want to Keep the artist busy doing things that align with our Company (ETR) such as media engagements, artist collaborations, etc. Finally, cultivate direct relationships with and engage with our fans regularly.”

Also speaking, the company’s Talent manager and artist repertoire, Kayode Adepoju a.k.a Promomaster who describe Smartboy Bizzy as all-round superstar, said:”He is a pianist, songwriter, great versatile vocalist. It’s been a fantastic experience working behind the scene with him for over a year and I’m sure the World can’t wait to hear from him soon.”