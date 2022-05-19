Dignity in legitimate labour

Letters
A talented Nigerian musician, Adekunle Gold, in one of his popular songs entitled ‘WORK,’ encouraged people to work hard. Work has different dimensions, such as making a living and developing one’s talent and potential. Work is a virtue and necessity, which requires the utilisation of time and energy. Man is in control of his time and energy when he voluntarily and constructively works.

However, there are many problems seriously affecting work and workers in Nigeria today. These include: unemployment, poor remuneration/wages, poor working environment and conditions, casualisation of workers, among others. Many people experience poverty and unemployment through no fault of theirs. Many who are able to work, willing to work hard, and even actively searching for work, are still unable to find work – they are unemployed!

Unemployment and poverty are two of the major problems currently plaguing Nigeria’s economy and its society. Nevertheless, despite the high rate of unemployment and poverty, the situation is not necessarily hopeless. People can still find some meaningful work to engage in.

If you are unemployed, or cannot find a job in your area of particular interest, it is wise to consider looking for a job in other areas, even if the job is considered ‘menial’ by the standards of some people. Do not allow pride to let you look down on a job as beneath your person. Any legitimate service that can benefit others, and that people are willing to pay for can be considered as an alternative job opportunity when jobs are scarce.


People differ in terms of many characteristics such as intelligence, talents, academic levels, etc. Therefore, depending on human potential and the specific working environment, work can be equally beneficial to the person or demeaning.

Also, no matter how honest, working from dawn to sunset does not make your life flourish either. “All work and no play make Jack a dull boy” goes the popular saying. Workaholics, the people whose only purpose in life is work, deprive themselves of the enjoyment of engaging in other activities. Productive work is not an end in itself, but a means of flourishing. ISo, whether your work is mostly mental, mostly physical, or somewhere in between, recognise that there is dignity in labour. When we discipline ourselves to stick with our work – even if it seems boring or difficult – we can have the satisfaction of knowing that we held ourselves to a high standard. We have won the victory over the inclination to take the easy way out. In that sense, work brings an intense feeling of satisfaction.

Daniel Ighakpe,

Festac Town, Lagos.

