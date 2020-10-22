Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation distributes books to primary school pupils in Iseyin

Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF) has distributed text and exercise books to primary school pupils in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The programme showcased at the L.A. Primary School, Oke Esa, Iseyin, was influenced by an illustrious son of the land, Alhaji Ahmed Raji (SAN).

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Dr Olalekan James Makinde, said the foundation was formed because of the importance attached to health, agriculture and education by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, particularly their positive impact on the masses.

“Today’s event is to assist masses, especially children in under-developed and developing communities in every nook and cranny of Nigeria and beyond,” Dr Makinde said.

Dr Makinde charged the pupils who benefited from the free books gesture of OOF to make the best use of the materials, so they could become useful to themselves, their parents, families and the entire society in the near future.

In his own address, Raji lauded Chief Obasanjo, for his commitments and dedication to ensuring the downtrodden live a worthy life.

The legal luminary on behalf of people of Iseyin, appreciated the foundation for making Iseyin one of the beneficiaries of free books for primary school pupils across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Raji said: “I am extremely happy, I and my people give glory to God and Chief Obasanjo for giving us the privilege and honour to have this kind of event here, which we believe, is going to encourage our pupils to be more serious about their education.

“We thanked Chief Obasanjo because this is a project for the whole of the Nigeria, and Iseyin is one of those favoured. We are very happy and we thank Chief Obasanjo and his foundation.”

He, however, admonished the pupils to face their studies and put in their best so they could all become prominent and useful personalities in future.

The legal icon appealed to the foundation to extend its agriculture and youth empowerment projects to Iseyin, in order to engage the youths productively in the town.

“We are looking forward to seeing a better society free from miscreants so that it would not go down,” Raji said.

Personalities at the event were the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr Abdulganiyy Adekunle Salau, DVM, Oloogunebi-Ajinese I, Chief Imam of Iseyin Land, Fadilat Sheikh AbdulAkeem Babatunde Olajori, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State, Alhaji Yunus Omowunmi Mustapha, Alhaja Seliat Adeniji, Alhaji Saheed Adejare Yusuff, a.k.a. Alaran, Honourable Mufutau Osuolale, Abilawon, Alhaji Tajudeen Afuku, Honourable Raheem Ajibola Fasasi, and the Publisher, National PointBlank, Prince Azeez Semiu Adewole.

