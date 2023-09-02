While many of her peers rely on pocket money from their husbands and become satisfied taking charge of the family’s domestic affairs, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, is already setting a date with history.

The Ilaje born lawyer has declared her intention to become the first female Governor of Ondo State.

In a recent outing in Ondo a few days ago, Odu stated the reasons why she felt Ondo should have a woman as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s successor and her consultations with the people have made her realise she is qualified and has the experience to steer the affairs of the State.

Odu was a Commissioner for Education, Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and also the pioneer Chairman of SUBEB in Ondo state.

In her short presentation headlined ‘Let us test a woman’, she reeled out her achievements, capacity and her plans for the Sunshine State.

