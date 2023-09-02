A friend of mine recently died of Pancreatic Cancer just after 6 months of being diagnosed with the ailment. The whole family was greatly saddened by his sudden death. I will like you to educate me on this disease as well as the reason why it killed my friend so fast.

Deji (By SMS)

The symptoms of pancreatic cancer often do not appear in the early stages, and when they do, they can be quite vague and similar to other less serious conditions. Some common symptoms include: Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes occurs when the tumor blocks the bile duct, leading to a buildup of bilirubin in the bloodstream.

Unintended Weight Loss: A significant and unexplained weight loss can occur due to the cancer affecting the body’s metabolism.

Abdominal Pain or Discomfort: Pain may be felt in the upper abdomen or may radiate to the back. It can be dull or sharp and may worsen after eating.

Loss of Appetite: A reduced desire to eat and loss of appetite may be experienced.

Back Pain: Pain in the back can be caused by the tumor affecting nearby nerves or organs.

Digestive Problems: Pancreatic cancer can lead to digestive difficulties, such as nausea, vomiting, and changes in bowel movements.

New-Onset Diabetes: In some cases, pancreatic cancer can lead to new-onset diabetes, especially in individuals with no other risk factors for diabetes. Fatigue and Weakness: Cancer-related fatigue is a common symptom that can affect the overall well-being of the individual.It’s essential to remember that experiencing one or more of these symptoms does not necessarily mean someone has pancreatic cancer, as they can also be caused by various other conditions.

However, if any of these symptoms are persistent or cause concern, it’s crucial to consult a healthcare professional for a thorough evaluation and diagnosis.





Early detection of pancreatic cancer is challenging due to its subtle early symptoms, but it can significantly impact treatment options and outcomes. If diagnosed, treatment may involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these approaches, depending on the stage and extent of the cancer.

