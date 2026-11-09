NTI urges students to remain calm amid FG’s directive

Following the recent directive by the Federal Ministry of Education concerning admissions, accreditation and university affiliation at the Institute, the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) has clarified that the directive was not intended to abandon students who have already enrolled in and are pursuing academic programmes at the institution.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations and Protocol, National Teachers’ Institute, Kaduna, Yusha’u Ahmed, and made available to journalists on Monday, the institute said affected students would be given the opportunity to complete their respective programmes.

The institute therefore advised the students to remain calm while efforts were being made by the supervising ministry to resolve the issue amicably.

According to the statement, “NTI Kaduna wishes to inform its stakeholders, students, parents, Study Centre Managers, facilitators and the general public that students in the Institute’s NCE and Degree programmes will be given the opportunity to complete their respective programmes.”

It also advised students to remain calm, follow official communications and maintain contact with their respective study centres for information on academic activities, accreditation exercises, examinations and other arrangements relating to the completion of their programmes.

“NTI recognises the concerns that may arise from the recent directive and therefore appeals to the public to avoid any misinformation on the matter, which could create anxiety among students,” the statement added.