The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Branch, on Friday announced that it had conditionally suspended its industrial action.

A statement signed by the chairman, Dr Joshua Garba Mbave, explained that the union’s congress had resolved to conditionally suspend the total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action embarked upon on October 12, 2026, with effect from November 20, 2026.

The union urged the Taraba State Government, university management and all relevant parties to demonstrate good faith and commitment by ensuring the faithful, timely and full implementation of all resolutions contained in the communiqué and the Memorandum of Action (MoA), as the sustainability of industrial harmony and the uninterrupted academic calendar depend on mutual trust, accountability and strict adherence to agreed commitments.

ASUU-TSU also urged all parties to honour their respective obligations to prevent a recurrence of the dispute and safeguard the interests of staff, students, the university and the wider education sector.

“The Congress of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Branch, at its meeting held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the ASUU-TSU Secretariat, Jalingo, resolved to conditionally suspend the total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action embarked upon on October 12, 2026, with effect from November 20, 2026.

“Congress expresses profound appreciation to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Taraba State, the Honourable Commissioner for Tertiary Education, the Head of Service and the University Management for the interventions, constructive engagement and commitment demonstrated towards resolving the industrial dispute.

“The Union expresses appreciation to the general public, students, parents, staff and the entire Taraba State University community for their patience, understanding, solidarity and cooperation throughout the period of the industrial action. The support, restraint and confidence demonstrated during this challenging period are highly appreciated. The Union acknowledges the sacrifices and inconveniences occasioned by the strike and appeals for continued understanding and cooperation as efforts towards the restoration of normal academic activities and sustainable industrial harmony are pursued.

“The Union reaffirms its commitment to industrial harmony, constructive dialogue and the restoration of normal academic activities, while emphasising the need for the faithful implementation of the resolutions reached.

“The Union urges the Taraba State Government, University Management and all relevant parties to demonstrate good faith and commitment by ensuring the faithful, timely and full implementation of all resolutions contained in the communiqué and the Memorandum of Action (MoA). The sustainability of industrial harmony and the uninterrupted academic calendar depend on mutual trust, accountability and strict adherence to agreed commitments. Accordingly, all parties are urged to honour their respective obligations to prevent a recurrence of the dispute and safeguard the interests of staff, students, the University and the wider education sector.”