The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a request by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to present a fresh exhibit in his suit seeking to stop President Bola Tinubu from contesting the 2027 presidential election over allegations that the President forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held in a ruling on Friday that the time allowed by law to present such an exhibit was 14 days, as the case was a pre-election suit and in line with Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Ekwo agreed with Tinubu and other defendants in the suit that allowing Atiku to introduce fresh evidence would change the character of the initial case and breach the 1999 Constitution.

In the ruling on Atiku’s application to amend his originating summons in the suit against Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judge held that Atiku attempted to mislead the court with his claim that he would not introduce a fresh issue through the proposed amendment.

Justice Ekwo said that, after carefully perusing the application, the court found that the ADC presidential candidate sought to substitute old evidence with new evidence which, if allowed, would contravene Section 285(9) of the Constitution, which provides that such evidence must have been filed within 14 days.

According to the judge, a fundamental injustice would be done to the defendants if Atiku were permitted to introduce fresh evidence against them through the back door.

“This is a time-bound suit and the law makes it mandatory for all exhibits to be filed in court within 14 days of the occurrence of the event being challenged. Anything outside the prescribed 14 days is null and void and of no effect.

“I find no merit in this application to bring fresh exhibit, it is hereby refused for being against the express provision of the law. I hereby make an order dismissing this application and it is hereby dismissed,” Justice Ekwo ruled.

Meanwhile, following a consensus agreement among lawyers, the judge has fixed December 2 for the hearing of the substantive matter.

Atiku had told the court that he needed to make substantial amendments to his case challenging Tinubu’s eligibility to participate in the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku and the ADC had, in the main suit, asked Justice Ekwo to disqualify President Tinubu and the APC from participating in the 2027 presidential election.

They had questioned Tinubu’s NYSC discharge certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the APC.

The plaintiffs, who sued the President, the APC and INEC as the first to third defendants in the originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, alleged that the APC submitted the President’s forged NYSC discharge certificate to INEC.

They, therefore, prayed the court to compel INEC to remove Tinubu’s and the APC’s names from the list of candidates and parties for the presidential poll.

However, President Tinubu and the APC, in their joint counter-affidavit filed on September 9, prayed the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety for being incompetent and on the grounds that the plaintiffs lacked the legal right to institute the case.

They denied submitting any forged certificate to INEC for either the 2023 or 2027 presidential elections.

The duo, through the APC’s Director of Legal Services, Mr Sanusi Samaila, averred that they did not submit any Form CF001 to INEC for the 2023 or 2027 polls, as claimed by the plaintiffs.

They stated that the NYSC had never denied issuing the discharge certificate to the first defendant at the end of his service year. They also submitted that it was settled law that the evidence required to prove that a certificate is forged is a disclaimer from the institution said to have issued it, citing a previous Supreme Court decision to support their argument.

They urged the court to uphold their preliminary objection and dismiss the suit.

INEC, in its preliminary objection filed on September 7 by its counsel, Dr Alex Izinyon, SAN, also challenged the competence of the suit on the grounds of being statute-barred, lack of locus standi, absence of a reasonable cause of action and abuse of court process.

The commission argued that the plaintiffs failed to comply with the mandatory written deposition requirement under Paragraph 7(1) of the Federal High Court Pre-Election Practice Directions (Amendment) 2026.

The electoral umpire also challenged the propriety of reliefs 2 and 3 in Atiku and the ADC’s originating summons, urging the court to dismiss the suit.