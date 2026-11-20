Internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge in Yabo Local Government Area of Sokoto State have appealed to the government and humanitarian organisations to provide them with permanent accommodation and livelihood support, saying displacement has left them struggling to feed their families.

The displaced persons said they lost access to their farmlands and other sources of livelihood after fleeing their communities over persistent bandit attacks.

They made the appeal on Friday during the distribution of dignity kits and other relief materials by ActionAid Nigeria, with support from the European Union, at the Yabo Local Government Secretariat.

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, Mukhtar Umar said many families were finding it difficult to survive in their host communities because they could no longer engage in farming, which was their major source of income.

“Before now, we used to farm, but where we are now, we cannot do that. Our farms have been taken over by bandits, so we are desperately in need of help,” he said.

Umar acknowledged the assistance received from the government and humanitarian organisations but said access to decent accommodation and regular food remained major challenges.

He appealed for sustainable interventions that would enable the displaced families to rebuild their lives.

Another beneficiary, Modi Tuita, described the situation of the displaced persons as difficult, saying many had abandoned their homes and livelihoods to seek safety elsewhere.

He commended ActionAid for the assistance but urged the government to intensify efforts to improve their living conditions.

Also speaking, a representative of the displaced women, Hafsat Muhammad, appealed to the government and international organisations to assist them with decent accommodation.

The distribution was organised to commemorate the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty under the theme, “United for Peace and Human Rights: Safe Homes for All.”

Speaking at the event, ActionAid Nigeria’s Deputy Country Director, Suwaiba Muhammad Dankabo, said the intervention was part of efforts to address the immediate needs of displaced persons while advocating safe and adequate housing for vulnerable communities.

She said the organisation wanted governments at all levels to prioritise the safety and welfare of people forced to leave their homes because of insecurity.

“What brought us here is not just the distribution of relief materials. It is also to advocate that local, state and federal governments consider safe housing for persons who have been displaced from their homes,” she said.

Dankabo added that displaced persons needed continued access to education, healthcare, security and other essential social services, irrespective of where they were taking refuge.

She explained that the dignity kits were designed based on the specific needs expressed by the beneficiaries, particularly women, and included sanitary pads and other essential materials.

The deputy country director disclosed that the organisation had targeted 300 beneficiaries, with 100 scheduled to receive the items during the initial distribution and the remaining beneficiaries to be reached subsequently.

On long-term support, she said ActionAid was implementing a three-year partnership programme with the Sokoto State Government under its European Union-supported social protection initiative.

According to her, the programme includes advocacy for a functional social register to help the government identify displaced persons and people living in poverty and develop appropriate interventions for them.

She said the initiative was currently being implemented in two local government areas, adding that its expansion would depend on available funding and the achievement of set objectives.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Yabo Local Government, Usman Na’Allah, said the council had been supporting displaced persons through the provision of accommodation, food and medication.

Speaking on behalf of the council chairman, Na’Allah disclosed that some displaced families had been accommodated in government-owned properties without paying rent.

“At a time, we had about 2,300 persons who came here from neighbouring villages in Shagari Local Government Area. Some of them were accommodated in government properties without collecting a kobo,” he said.

He added that the council had also appealed to residents to accommodate displaced families where possible, while the chairman continued to provide foodstuffs and medical assistance.

Na’Allah commended ActionAid, the European Union and the federal and state governments for supporting the displaced persons.

He urged beneficiaries not to sell the relief materials but to use them for their intended purposes, expressing hope that lasting peace would enable them to return to their communities.

The District Head of Yabo, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Bello, also commended ActionAid for its intervention, while the representative of the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Buhari Bello Tambuwal, praised the organisation’s contributions to vulnerable communities across the state.

Similarly, the representative of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Mustapha, prayed for the restoration of peace in Sokoto State and the country to enable displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

Also speaking, Dahiru Ayuba, representing the Senior Special Assistant on Disability Matters, called for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in humanitarian interventions.

He urged ActionAid and other development partners to work with disability associations to ensure that their members benefited from future interventions across the state’s 23 local government areas.

Ayuba also appealed to the Conditional Cash Transfer programme to reserve at least five per cent of its beneficiaries for persons with disabilities.

On his part, Ibrahim Abubakar, a staff member of the Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Sokoto State, disclosed that more than 80,000 people had benefited from the initiative across the state.

He said about 9,000 people in five local government areas, including Yabo, had benefited from recent disbursements.

Abubakar urged beneficiaries to utilise the funds judiciously, adding that the state government was constructing houses for displaced persons in some local government areas and working towards extending the intervention to other councils.