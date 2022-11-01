NVMA seeks FG’s support for members

A call has gone to the Federal Government of Nigeria to continue to provide the much needed support for the veterinary profession so it can continue to play its vital role in the development and protection of the livestock sector of the country’s economy.

The call was made by the President, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Dr. Mrs Olutoyin Catherine Adetuberu, during the 58th annual conference of association with the theme: ‘Repositioning The Veterinary Profession For National And Global Impact’ held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan the Oyo State capital between 24th and 28th October, 2022.

Adetuberu noted that the Federal Government should provide support for veterinarians in the area of manpower, trainings and retraining which cannot be overemphasised in order to operate at the tune of veterinary practice of the 21st century.

She also informed that the leadership of the association is working out modalities to help veterinarians to gain access to soft loans from the Bank of Industry (BoI) and Bank of Agriculture (BoA) especially the unemployed veterinarians and those willing to expand their private businesses.

Adetuberu, stated that compliance to payment of union dues and annual retention fees will be considered as part of criteria for identification of beneficiaries.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of award to some notable Nigerians among whom was the Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Lawan.

