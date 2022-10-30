Kidnappers demand N50m for ex-UI deputy vice-chancellor, Agbaje

FORMER Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, has been kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

According to reports, Agbaje, who is on sabbatical at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, was on his way to Ibadan at about 6pm on Friday, when the kidnappers blocked his way very close to the Sat Guru Maharaji Garden.

It was gathered that the kidnappers have contacted Agbaje’s family, demanding a N50million ransom, while the university community and a host of Agbaje’s friends are said to be deliberating on the next step to take in a bid to get the victim out of his captors’ den.

Adigun Agbaje, a professor of Political Science, is one of UI’s most respected products ever.

He was, for decades the only First Class graduate in the university’s department of Political Science, until the feat was equalled by Tunde Oseni, currently an Associate Professor at Lead City University, Ibadan, in the 2000s.

Adigun is as loved by majority of his students as he was brilliant as a student himself. He is also a lover of press freedom, having supported the growth of journalism on UI campus in various capacities, beginning with the umbrella Union of Campus Journalists (UCJ).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Anxiety Persists Over Terror Alert

THE terror alert released by the United States government and the United Kingdom (UK), asking their citizens against travelling to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has continued to heighten tension in the country…

Umahi, Ayade’s Visit To Wike Fuels Speculation Of Alliance With APC

A VISIT by two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday has continued to fuel speculations…

VAR ‘doing a lot of damage,’ says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said VAR is doing “a lot of damage” to football after seeing a last-gasp Harry Kane goal controversially ruled out in the 1-1 Champions League Group D draw with Sporting on Wednesday…

CBN Set To Release More $150m Foreign Airlines’ Trapped Funds





Indications have emerged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to release another batch of $150 million as part of the remaining trapped funds of the foreign carriers operating in Nigeria…