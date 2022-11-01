FG restates plans to empower women for economic growth, smart climate change

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has reiterated its commitment to empower women for economic growth and climate change improvement.

This was stated by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Aliyu Shehu-Shinkafi in Abuja recently, during the 22nd Regular National Council on Women Affairs’ (NCWA) meeting, with the theme, “Gender Inclusivity and Women Economic Empowerment: Making the Change Work for Women and Children.”

To encourage women’s financial independence and to boost the nation’s economy, Shehu-Shinkafi said the ministry would continue to implement policies and programmes that would empower women economically.

He also implored organisations to partner with the ministry in providing affordable renewable energy, particularly cooking stoves for rural dwellers that would tackle the reliance on firewood for cooking.

In her remarks, CEO Women Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture, Mines and Industry (WCCI), Hajiya Zainab Mohammed, described women as the vocal cords for sustainable growth and development of a nation.

In a bid to address issues around exportation, importation, climate change affecting rural women farmers, Mohammed said that the chamber creates a platform that connects the African women entrepreneur with the global economy, and as well renders support to women in agriculture.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On his part, Mr Kumden Nanbal explained that improved Save80 cooking stove projects would improve health and livelihood of women and children in local communities and Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) in Nigeria.





He identified some adverse effects associated with the use of firewood, including insecurity, deforestation, desertification, climate change and health challenges.

Nanbal however, called for the women affairs ministry and other stakeholders’ partnership in providing Save80 improved stoves to rural women as a means to empower women ready to fight against deforestation and combat climate change.