US’ terror alert incomplete, says Yakasai, as Julius Berger shuts down operations

AS tension arising from terror alerts issued by countries like the United States and United Kingdom to their citizens resident in Nigeria continues to heightens, elder statesman and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has described the information given by the US as incomplete, urging the United States to supply the government more information on the nature of threat the country faces.

Yakasai, in an interview with Tribune Online, said the American government which issued “the warning did not explain the nature and character of the threat,” thus the Nigerians should not be jumping to conclusion.

According to him, it is only when the countries that claimed to have information on an impending terror attacks gave more detail that the Nigerian government and other citizens would be able to determine “what the nature and character of the attack will be.”

Meanwhile, construction company, Julius Berger has shut down operations in the city.

Julius Berger is the second company to take the decision after the popular Jabi Lake Mall acting in response to the terrorism attack alert on public places in the nation’s capital city decided to shut down operations till further notice despite the Federal Government downplaying the threat, saying that the country is safe.

In a statement sighted by Tribune Online on Saturday, signed by the company’s Managing Director and Corporate Security Manager, Lars Bichter and Poul Nielsen respectively, the company advised its staff to avoid public premises during the weekend.

The statement stated; “In response to the ongoing security concern within the FCT and Central Abuja.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including: Supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many meet. This advice is applicable from, 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend. “Your safety is our primary concern.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, said; “I don’t know anything about it.”

In a related development, the Police on Saturday dismissed the alleged massive planting of bombs in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Abuja and its environs as alleged in some quarters, describing it false and fake news which should be ignored.

This was contained in a reaction by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi to the fresh speculations doing the rounds that bombs were being planted in the nation’s capital by terrorists as parts of plans to strike in the city.

According to the FPRO, “It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create panic among citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large. “We reiterate that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news.

“We therefore urge residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large to disregard this fake news which was purportedly sponsored to create fear in our people and heat up the polity. “We will continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country.”