Ayu: I could have stopped Ortom’s Senate bid, but…

NATIONAL chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has again said that those governors rooting for his removal are only working in vain, as none of them can sack him from office.

Ayu, who declared this on Friday while addressing crowd that welcomed him to Gboko, the trado-political seat of Tiv land, also said that he has enormous power to stop any candidate from contesting election on the platform of his party.

Apparently referring to Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, a PDP senatorial candidate and others, Ayu said that he decided to remain silent and do the needful, so as to avoid any crack in the party.

It will be recalled that since the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike lost the presidential primary election, he and four other PDP governors in Oyo, Abia, Enugu and Benue states have repeatedly called for Ayu’s resignation as the party’s chairman, citing this as the only basis to support the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

But Ayu, who spoke in Tiv dialect on Friday, informed his people that he had the power to stop any candidate within the party, particularly in the state, to avenge all the attacks on him.

He said: “I have been silent over all the things you are hearing against me, because I don’t want any crack in the party. I have the powers to say you and you will not go anywhere, because I will insist that I must sign before you go anywhere. But I have signed for all candidates produced by the PDP to go ahead with their dreams. Whether I like it or not, I signed.

“So I was doing that believing that I cannot shoot myself in the leg. I want Benue to come first by winning all elections, so that Nigerians will say that the national chairman has delivered his state to PDP with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar winning 90 per cent of the votes and Titus Uba as governor in 2023.

Ayu further said: “The PDP is one and not divided. I am trying my best not to disappoint Benue people and Nigerians in general so if you hear that they want to chase Ayu out as national chairman, don’t be worried; nobody is going to sack me as national chairman of our party. I will leave the seat at a day that God permits.

Ayu further said: “Nothing should worry you my people. Since I started politics more than 30 years ago, you have never rejected me, you are always supporting me. They say a prophet has no respect in his home, but my case is different I am overwhelmed by this great show of love.

“It is God that enthrones leadership; He uses people to enthrone a person over others and protects that person. I want to assure you that all these days, God has been protecting me even when I went on sick leave abroad, God is still protecting me.

“The Tiv people have suffered so much in this country. We are yet to get our share of the national cake, so my charge to you is not to relent on prayers, so that this time around come 2023, God will give us president who will work closely with the Governor of our state to wipe out our tears.

“During the senator J S Tarka’s era, God gave us a Fulani man, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, did he fight the Tiv nation? Did he kill our people? He appointed five ministers from Benue state and speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Chaha, Paul Unongo (Minister of steel), Isaac Shaahu (Minister of Communications), Mrs Elizabeth Ivase (Education Minister) and AuduOgbehetc was he not a Fulani man?

“Another Fulani man, YarAdua appointed a Tiv man, Michael KaaseAondoakaa his Minister of Justice.

“Today, the standard-bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who is not only a chieftaincy title holder of the Tiv people as the Zege Mule U Tiv, but also my friend, told me his plans for the Tiv nation, that he will wipe away the tears of our people.

“So nobody should try to bring any troubles to you. I am telling you today, PDP is one party; a party that has divisions does not win elections. No matter the strength of any party, if it does not have unity, it will lose elections,” he added