NPC launches census dashboard, mobile device system

As part of its preparations for the 2023 Census exercise, the National Population Commission (NPC) has launched the Census Dashboard and Mobile Device Management System.

The dashboard will serve as a monitoring instrument to enhance the quality of data that would be collected during the census across the country in real-time.

The Commission’s Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, who spoke at the unveiling in Abuja at the weekend, said the move underscores its commitment to providing reliable and credible demographic data for national planning.

He explained that the integrated census dashboard and mobile device management system are for monitoring the inflow and quality check of data from the field during the 2023 Census.

“As part of our collective resolve in the Commission to conduct a fully digitized Census in Nigeria, the Commission is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this set objective. It is in furtherance of this that we are witnessing the official launch of the Census Dashboard and Mobile Device Management System as a monitoring instrument to enhance the quality of data being collected during the census across the country in real-time.

“In considering the effort put into setting up the monitoring system and idea behind it, we are convinced that the dashboard and Mobile Device Management System will serve the Commission and lead us to an expected end which, producing a very viable, verifiable, acceptable and reliable 2023 census come May 2023,” he said.

Speaking through the Commissioner representing Bayelsa, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, he explained that the dashboard displays the real-time performance of census data that the National Population Commission, National Bureau of Statistics and external users can use to proactively identify and resolve potential performance problems before they occur during household and population enumeration process.

He added that the performance data can also be archived for management reporting and trend analysis.

“It is an information management tool for monitoring, analysing and producing a visual display of the selected key performance indicators (KPIs), metrics and important data required to track the enumeration process for the 2023 census.

“The developed census dashboard utilizes CSPro data collected from enumeration area/hamlet. It pulls data stored in CSPro (.csdb) format and stores it into a MySQL database for easy processing and visualization,” he said.

Earlier, UNFPA Resident Representative-Nigeria, Mrs Ulla Elizabeth Mueller, lauded the commission for the digital census and for including various features in its digital process.

She said the UNFPA will continue to support the country and the commission to ensure success.

