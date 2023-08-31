As part of efforts to improve teaching and learning in Kogi State, NNPC, Chevron Lukoil oil company, Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited has donated computers and trained Teachers in Kogi State Secondary Schools.

The Kogi State Commissioner For Education, Science, and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, made the disclosure on Thursday while officially receiving the donation of 60 Computers and 30 Teachers trained by NNPC, Chevron Lukoil Oil Company, and Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited at GYB Model Science Secondary School, Adankolo, Lokoja.

The Commissioner said as part of the Education Intervention Programme Kogi State 2023, the State Government has also declared free Education at Public Primary and Secondary Schools in the State beginning with the next academic session.

According to Hon. Jones, the free Education policy of the State Government includes payment of examination fees for pupils sitting for their first school leaving certificate, Junior WAEC examination, SSCE, NECO, and JAMB examination. He expressed appreciation that Public Schools are now in a better position and competing favourably with Private Schools in the State.

Hon. Jones said the state government, under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello, has since the assumption of office made education the top priority in its thematic area, with 30% of the annual budgetary allocation going to the sector.

He added that the gesture to pay the examination fee for all public school students starting next session is part of efforts to sustain education as the top priority among the eight thematic areas of the present administration.

The Commissioner explained that the administration of Gov. Bello has matched talk with action through practical demonstration and action and thanked the donors for keying into the State Schools Adoption and Mentorship Programme.

Hon. Jones said the deliberate policy by the present administration in the State is geared towards drastically reducing poverty and out-of-school children. He added that the Kogi State education law enacted by the present administration has criminalised children and parents who do not go to school or send their children to school.

In remarks, the Director of Star Ultra Deep Petroleum Limited, Michelle Pelueger, a Chevron Company, with its co-ventures in Oil Mining Licence (OML) 140 Block Oil and Gas Ltd. and Lukoil Limited, said the donation is aimed at assisting in high-grade teaching and learning and empowering students in the State to face the challenges of the future.

Similarly, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti, said it remains committed to improving the lives of Nigerians through education and looks forward to seeing students from Kogi State become internationally celebrated professionals.

In a show of gratitude, the principal of GYB Model Science Secondary Adankolo, Yakubu Godwin, who spiked on behalf of the benefiting schools, described the gesture as a milestone and said it would complement the unprecedented achievements of Gov. Yahaya Bello in improving learning and teaching.





