Over 1000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ukwo and Odaki Wards in Koton Karfe town have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The detection did not leave out top leaders of the party, as the PDP LG Assistant Secretary, former Gegu North Ward Chairman, the immediate past Councillor from Gegu North, and the leader of the PDP in zone C, Alhaji Idris Ibrahim Tanahu, all left the PDP to join the APC because of what they described as the “sterling leadership qualities of the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo,” as well as the excellent achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello, especially in the LGA and the state as a whole.

Alh. Idris Ibrahim Tanahu said those still in the PDP are people whose traits are similar to those of the candidate.

“I pity those still associating themselves with the characters fielded by the opposition. They have no followers because many of them do not possess the qualities of leadership that we have seen in Alh. Yahaya Bello and Alh. Usman Ododo. We have decided to join a team of people with integrity and good character,” he said.

The decampees heaped praise on the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Engr. Bashir Gegu, for touching the lives of the people positively and for attracting well-meaning development to the area.

Another decampee, Ibrahim Mohammed, said it would amount to ingratitude for the people of Kogi Local Government Area not to vote massively for the APC, saying the APC administration has cited landmark and life-touching projects in the local government area, such as electricity and a state-of-the-art hospital.

