NLC protest records low attendance in Imo

The nationwide protest embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Owerri the capital of Imo State in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of University ASUU on Tuesday recorded low attendance.

The protest did not have much effect as most public institutions went about their normal business including schools, transport, trade unions and civil servants in the State.

Although some of the civil servants and members of ASUU joined the State NLC in their protest in the State that started from the State Secretariat of the labour union and terminated in front of the government House gate.

Speaking during the protest, the State chairman of NLC, Philip Nwansi informed Governor Hope Uzodimma that they are protesting in solidarity with ASUU who have been on strike for over 5 months.

He called on the Governor to assist in his own way in making their children go back to school by appealing to the federal government to sign the 2009 agreement reached with ASUU so that the workers should be paid their salaries.

The State chairman of ASUU, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) chapter, Chinedu Ihejirika in his address said the Union is not at war with the federal government but only protesting to have the educational system in the country revamped.

Responding, Governor Hope Uzodimma assured the protesting union that he is in solidarity with the unions as he appealed to ASUU to look beyond their own interest and seek an end to the strike to allow the students who he said have been at home for some time go back to school.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NLC protest records low attendance… NLC protest records low attendance…