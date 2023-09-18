In a heartwarming display of solidarity, fans and supporters of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, have come together to raise over N15 million for the future of his five-month-old son.

In a tweet on Monday, the announcement of this generous sum was made by renowned music producer Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as SamClef.

A significant amount was contributed through the collective efforts of compassionate individuals.

This noble initiative has garnered widespread support, with many urging for the funds to be securely placed in a trust fund to ensure a bright future for the child left behind by the late Mohbad.

Here is the total money raise as at this morning for mohbad son. N15,567,300

Here is the total money raise as at this morning for mohbad son. N15,567,300

God bless you all for all you do and for fighting for imole he was an Angel among us. #justiceformohbad

