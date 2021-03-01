Nigerian professionals, again, make case for local content development

PROFESSIONALS across the different sectors of the nation’s economy have, again, stressed the imperative of encouraging local content development by engaging Nigerian professionals in their areas of comparative advantage.

The professionals, under the auspices of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), argued that engaging indigenous professionals had become imperative if the nation would realise its dream of being among the best economies in the world.

Speaking at the association’s Second Board Meeting, hosted by the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), APBN’s president, Surveyor Akin Oyegbola, stated that the association would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that local professionals were given the much-needed attention in the country.

He added that one of the ways the association intended to achieve that was to, continually, engage critical stakeholders, especially those in government , in order to make them realize the danger inherent in giving undue advantages to expatriates, over their local counterparts.

Surveyor Oyegbola expressed his delight at the outcomeof the Board meeting since it provided the association the opportunity to, seriously, engage with representatives of the federal government, and chart a way forward for local contents development.

“The Board of APBN will continue to emphasise the need to encourage local content development, by engaging Nigerian professionals in areas where they have comparative advantages.

“By patronizing local professionals, in compliance with the Local Content Act 2010 and the Executive Order No.5 (EO5 of February 2018) the federal government is directly and indirectly sending a strong signal to the world that Nigerian professionals are no pushovers,” he stated.

While commending the federal government for being part of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, Surveyor Oyegbola however stressed the need for indigenous professionals to leverage the trade agreement; since it provided them the channel of exploring varied opportunities in the vast African markets.

The APBN boss however expressed the association’s concerns on the planned increase in the prices of petroleum products, insisting that such increase would further compound the woes of many Nigerians.

He therefore urged the federal government to introduce a system of pricing that would aid economic development and ameliorate the resultant burden on the citizens.

In an exclusive chat with Brands & Marketing after the event, the Guest Speaker, Dr. DanAzumi Ibrahim, expressed federal government’s commitment to promoting and engaging competent indigenous professionals, rather than bringing in, indiscriminately, expatriates to prosecute jobs that could be handled by Nigerian professionals.

Ibrahim, who is the Director General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), stated that one of the ways the incumbent government had demonstrated such commitment was through its Executive Order 5, which, he added, the government was vigorously pursuing.

According to him, the federal government was gradually moving towards the implementation of the Order, signed by the president, to encourage Nigerian professionals.

He added that the federal government, through NOTAP, would be collaborating with different professional associations, such as the APBN, with the aim of developing a database that would consist of list of qualified professionals in the country, as a way making the Order work.

“By doing that, we are sure that with the click of a button, we are able to know where to find who, especially when projects are about to be implemented, instead of the tradition of looking beyond the shores of the land for professionals that would execute such projects,” he added.

