Nigeria: Lessons from Pope Benedict XVI

‘Having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, …’

Pope Benedict XVI shocked the whole world with the announcement of his intention to vacate office on February 28, 2013 without any prompting from anyone. Many people were taken aback because of the widely-held belief that appointment to papacy is a lifelong career, so resignation on whatever ground was, as it were, a taboo. But in his letter to the church announcing his intention to disengage from papal functions, Pope Benedict XVI said, “After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry.”

What reverberates all through the retired Pope’s letter was that he had no intention of holding on to the papacy at all costs. He realised that leadership was a task to be performed, not a title to parade; a test that must not be failed, not an emblem to bandy about; and a trust that must not be betrayed. Pope Benedict XVI realised that he was appointed head of the Catholic Church to discharge some functions and his claim to the office was incumbent on his ability to perform the task for which he was appointed. He also realised that the moment he could no longer perform the functions for which he held the office, he had no business staying in that office. He knew that if he failed to quit when he obviously could no longer perfectly discharge the functions of his office, he would be failing the test of leadership and betraying the trust the people reposed in him. He was also cognizant of the fact that by opting for the less honourable choice of continuing in office when he lacked the capacity to discharge the responsibility of the office, he would be doing himself and the church a great disservice, knowing that a leader that lingered when he could no longer function at his best would at best become a litter.

Benedict XVI did not share the view of Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, Pope John Paul II’s secretary, that “one doesn’t come down from the cross.” The retired Pope was of the opinion that being on the cross loses its essence if the one on the cross is incapable of performing his function on the cross. What is the essence of a priest who cannot superintend over a sacrifice? What is the use of a masquerade that cannot dance? Who needs an automobile that is immobile? A leader ceases to be one the moment he fails to show the way. A wise leader, however, does not wait to be booed or booted out, he takes a bow once he realises his limitation with regard to the basic requirements of his position.

Therein lies the lesson for Nigerian leaders, many of who see their offices as an inheritance that has to be kept till they breathe their last. The wife of a former head of state, who was contemplating leaving office, was said to have advised the husband to perish the thought, saying that it was better to be a late head of state than a former head of state.

The country’s history is replete with leaders who attempted to perpetuate themselves in office when the handwriting on the wall was clear that they should take a walk. Many of them held on until they were either kicked out of office or assassinated. General Yakubu Gowon’s undoing was his reneging on handing over to a civilian administration at the agreed time. He eventually was booted out of office. General Ibrahim Babangida vacillated with voluntarily quitting office until he was forced out. General Sani Abacha was planning to succeed himself in office when he suddenly died. General Olusegun Obasanjo, who was hailed for handing over to a civilian administration in 1979, could not withstand the temptation of perpetuating himself in office during his second coming. He wanted to stand the constitution on its head so that he could get a third term in office. He did not have the opportunity of leaving the office with his head held high. Umar Yar’ Adua knew that the responsibilities of the office of the president of the country were too overwhelming for his frail frame but he was not man enough to throw in the towel. So, he trudged on until he collapsed under the weight of the office.

The first step to success in any endeavour is to have a realistic evaluation of the situation and take actions in line with the reality. Our country is tottering today because we have too many people in leadership positions who are unfit physically, psychologically and mentally to occupy such offices but they lack the spine to own up and save both themselves and the nation the pains of their lacklustre performance. The best that unfit leaders who love their people sincerely and possess a conscience that has not been seared can do is “to come down from the cross” so that a fit successor can take over.

