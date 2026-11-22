…intercepts 160 explosives heading to Zamfara, nabs woman with arms, ammunition

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 37-year-old South African professional golfer, Grobler Henlo, and a 25-year-old Kenyan chef, Abubakar Faiza Njambi at the Lagos International Airport over their roles in a syndicate’s attempt to smuggle 50.40 kilograms of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis into Nigeria.



The spokesman of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said, the golfer’s arrest on 11th October 2026 came exactly one month before the interception of an American professional basketballer, Greene Da’monte Khiree, at the same airport on 11th November 2026 over the importation of 33.95kg of same psychoactive substance.



Grobler arrived in Lagos from South Africa aboard a South African Airways flight on 11th October and was intercepted at the Terminal 2 arrival hall. A search of the two travelling boxes in his possession revealed 46 parcels of Loud with a gross weight of 50.40kg.



Investigations showed that although the boxes were with him, they bore the luggage tags of his fellow courier, Abubakar Faiza Njambi, while she had collected two other boxes bearing his tags from the conveyor belt and left the airport.

The swap of luggage tags was a deliberate ploy by the syndicate to frustrate the identification of ownership, so that each courier could deny the boxes bearing his or her name if intercepted.



During preliminary interview, the golfer, who travelled in business class while his accomplice flew economy, said he was recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who linked him with other members of the syndicate he never met in person.



He said a driver picked him up from his home in South Africa, handed him four travelling boxes and took him to the airport, where he was instructed to meet the Kenyan lady and swap luggage tags with her. He claimed he was promised 5,000 South African rand upon successful delivery.



Further examination revealed that tracking devices had been installed on the travelling boxes as well as on his mobile phone, a feature also found in the bags abandoned by the American basketballer a month later, which shows how closely the cartels monitor their couriers and consignments.



The passport biodata page of Abubakar Faiza Njambi, recovered from the golfer’s phone, was profiled and placed on the NDLEA watchlist, leading to her arrest at the departure boarding gate of the Lagos airport on 15th October 2026 as she attempted to board a South African Airways flight to return to Kenya.



The 25-year-old private chef told NDLEA operatives that, she was recruited by a man adding that a friend in Kenya, persuaded her to accept the offer of US$8,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment.

She said she left Kenya for South Africa on 4th October, stayed in a hotel for about a week, and met the golfer at the airport in South Africa on 11th October, where he handed her two of the four boxes before they checked them in under their respective luggage tags.



She claimed that on arrival in Lagos, she collected the two boxes bearing the golfer’s tags, before a driver took her to a hotel in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The claim tag of the two boxes bearing her name, which she abandoned at the airport, was recovered from her hand luggage, while both suspects identified each other during an identification parade.



At the import shed of the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on 13th November 2026 intercepted a consolidated consignment that arrived from the United Kingdom aboard an Allied Air flight. When a freight agent, Sobowale Oladayo, presented himself for clearance of the consignment, he was arrested. A thorough examination of the shipment led to the recovery of 10 parcels of synthetic cannabinoid weighing 10.10kg; 27 packs of marshmallow weighing 318.80kg; and precursor chemicals comprising 11 containers of N,N-Dimethylformamide (DMF) weighing 18.90kg, 10 containers of 5-Bromo-1-Pentane weighing 8.05kg and seven containers of Potassium Carbonate weighing 7.60kg, all with a total gross weight of 363.45kg.



In a follow-up operation on 14th November, the consignee, Kareem Issa, a.k.a. Ola was arrested when he came to take delivery of the consignment at the premises of a logistics company in a grey Lexus 460 SUV, in company of two others.



Though a plumber by profession, the suspect, who lives on Lagos Island, parades as a senior security personnel. Investigations revealed he routinely blared the siren fitted to his Lexus whenever he visited the logistics company to collect consignments, to portray himself as a security operative and avoid attention.



In Kaduna State, the statement said, NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway at Jere 17th November, arrested a 35-year-old man, Lawali Muhammad, with 160 pieces of explosives heading to Zamfara State, while the intended recipient, Aliyu Mohammed was arrested in a follow-up operation in Gusau same day.



On the same Jere axis of the expressway, two suspects: Yusuf Magaji and Buhari Yusuf were arrested with 6,900 tablets of tramadol 225mg, 20,000 tablets of diazepam and 25,000 tablets of Exol-5.



Also, along the Zaria-Kano expressway at Gwargwaje, Zaria, operatives recovered 627,500 capsules of tramadol weighing 21.50kg from a Hummer bus, whose driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on sighting the officers.



In Ogun State, a woman, Esther Ogundipe, was arrested on Thursday in possession of two locally made firearms and five live cartridges during a raid on a drug joint at Eleweron, Abeokuta.

Two days earlier, on 17th November, two female suspects: Balikis Ogunbiyi and Omobola Ajani, were arrested in a raid in Ilaro with 7.4 grams of cocaine, 638 grams of cannabis and 5.9 grams of methamphetamine.



In Osun State, a 43-year-old man, Francis Oduke, was arrested along the Ikire/Ibadan expressway, Ikire, with 359 bags of skunk weighing 4,627.7kg concealed under a load of granite in a truck and, in neighbouring Ondo State, a truck conveying 93 bags of cannabis weighing 1,045kg to Kano State was intercepted along the Zango/Ado expressway, Akure, on 16th November, following sustained intelligence gathering, and monitoring of the vehicle, which was loaded at Ogbese town.



Four suspects, Adamu Yerima, Mohammed Mohammed, Nura Mohammed, and Usman Mohammed, were arrested in connection with the seizure.



In Edo State, a 48-year-old man, Emmanuel Eze, was arrested on Friday with eleven and a half bags of cannabis weighing 156kg at Aduwawa community, Benin City, while in Katsina State, operatives on 17th November arrested Abbas Bello in the Gafai area of the state with 148 blocks of cannabis weighing 72kg concealed in the boot of his white Honda Accord car.



In Abia State, NDLEA operatives on 18th November raided a shop belonging to a 25-year-old woman, Oluebube Innocent, at Amankwa Street, Obingwa LGA, where 2kg of cannabis was recovered from a hole dug into the floor of the shop and covered with ceramic tiles, which had to be removed to recover the drug.



In Rivers State, Babafemi said, a 46-year-old physically challenged man, Peter Sunday, was arrested with 300 grams of cannabis in a raid at Eneka on 17th November.



While commending the officers, men and women of the various Commands for the arrests and seizures, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), noted that the arrests of the South African golfer and the Kenyan lady, coming same period with that of the American basketballer, show that the cartels are changing faces but not their tactics.



“The two cases show a trend in which international drug cartels now recruit sportsmen and other professionals as couriers, in the hope that their profiles will shield them from scrutiny.

“The NDLEA has a clear message for such syndicates: no profession, passport or travel class will provide cover for drug trafficking through Nigeria’s ports of entry”, Marwa warned.



He urged officers at all ports of entry to remain vigilant and professional while charging those across all commands to sustain the balance between their drug supply reduction efforts and drug demand reduction activities, especially the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaigns in schools, workplaces, worship centres and communities.