NIGERIAN researcher, Bolaji Mubarak Ayeyemi, has said artificial intelligence (AI) could help doctors predict how breast cancer patients are likely to respond to chemotherapy, potentially improving treatment decisions and reducing the financial burden on families.

Ayeyemi, a doctoral candidate in Computational Data Science and Engineering at North Carolina A&T State University, United States, is developing an AI-powered framework known as MultiResist-Net to study chemotherapy response in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.

The framework uses gene-activity patterns to identify potential differences in how patients respond to treatment.

According to Ayeyemi, the model recorded more than 80 per cent accuracy in research involving two international cancer datasets, TCGA-BRCA and METABRIC, covering 370 patients.

He, however, stressed that the findings remain at the research stage and require further validation before the technology can guide routine clinical decisions.

He said the research could be particularly relevant to Nigerian families who face significant financial pressure when cancer treatment fails to produce the expected results.

“If a reliable prediction tool could help a doctor recognise a lower likelihood of response earlier, it could support a discussion about the available treatment options,” he said.

Ayeyemi emphasised that AI predictions would complement, rather than replace, doctors’ clinical judgment and patients’ medical assessments.

He also identified the limited representation of African patients in international cancer datasets as a major challenge to deploying medical AI in Nigeria.

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“We cannot assume that a model trained on those datasets will perform just as well for Nigerian patients. We need research involving the people the tool is intended to serve,” he said.

He called for collaboration between researchers, Nigerian universities, teaching hospitals and oncologists to improve patient data collection, protect privacy and establish whether such tools can work effectively in local healthcare settings.

Beyond cancer research, Ayeyemi is also exploring AI applications in diabetes care, particularly the prediction of complications such as diabetic retinopathy, which affects the eyes.

The Computer Science graduate of the University of Ilorin, Ayeyemi, had previously worked as a data analyst at Pacifylabs Technologies before obtaining a master’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Eastern Finland.

His transition into medical research followed collaborations with medical students on analysing spectral medical images for disease detection.

He received a 2025 early-career award from the International African Society of Sciences for his research on chemotherapy response prediction.

Ayeyemi said he hopes to strengthen research partnerships with Nigerian institutions and contribute to training young researchers.

“Publishing a model is one step; making it useful to the people it is intended to help is the larger goal,” he said.