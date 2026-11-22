Troops of the Nigerian Army have raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in the forests of Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, forcing armed men to flee and recovering two AK-47 rifles and 65 rounds of ammunition.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Saturday, November 21, 2026, followed intelligence on the activities of suspected kidnappers operating around the Osara, Gada and Ohakiti forest areas along the Kabba-Okene axis.

According to a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, troops deployed from Patrol Base Kabba, in collaboration with other security personnel, conducted a coordinated raid on the forest.

The troops reportedly encountered about six armed men at an abandoned settlement and engaged them, forcing the suspects to retreat into the forest.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 65 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Other items recovered from the hideout included bags, torchlights, food supplies and a power bank, which the Army said were believed to have been abandoned by the fleeing suspects.

The military did not report any arrests or casualties during the operation and did not disclose whether any kidnapped victims were found at the location.

The operation comes amid continued security concerns over kidnapping and other criminal activities along major highways and rural communities in Kogi State.

The Army said the raid demonstrated its determination to deny criminal elements access to safe havens, dismantle their hideouts and improve security along vulnerable routes and communities.

It added that troops would continue to conduct intelligence-led operations in collaboration with other security agencies to tackle criminal activities across the state.

The Army also urged residents to provide timely and credible information on the activities and locations of criminal elements to enable security agencies to effectively clear and secure identified hideouts.