The 2024 National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal Examinations timetable has been released for secondary school students nationwide.

This announcement was made via a Monday post on the official NECO platform, @Neconigeria.

According to the examination body, the examinations are scheduled to commence on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, and conclude on Friday, July 26, 2024.

See the photos below:

