Students of Chrisland Schools in Lagos and Abuja have been empowered to speak up against any form of bullying within their educational communities.

The Head of Risk, Compliance, Safeguarding, and Child Protection at Chrisland Schools, Mrs Kemi Fajemirokun, stressed the importance of speaking up and staying safe while maintaining focus on their studies and other lawful activities.

Emphasising the school’s dedication, she noted that Chrisland Schools holds a ‘Safeguarding Week’ during the second week of every term across its branches in Lagos and Abuja.

This week-long event, according to her, aims at equipping students with the necessary tools and knowledge to safely navigate each term with confidence.

The theme for this current term’s Safeguarding Week was ‘Promoting Total Well-being and Positive Mental Health Through Protection from Cyberbullying and General Bullying’, with the objective of increasing awareness about the effects of bullying and providing protection from all forms of it, while also sensitising students about the importance of speaking up.

Various engaging activities, such as songs, drama presentations, debates, and talk shows, among others, were employed during the week to effectively communicate these messages to the students.

Safeguarding ambassadors for each level were also reintroduced to the learners.

In a statement issued by a member of the school’s advisory board, Mr. Akin Fadeyi; Mrs. Fajemirokun emphasised the collaborative effort between the school and parents, with the latter being appointed to committees to show how committed the school is to the course.

She noted that the theme for this term week was chosen through a questionnaire survey conducted among learners to understand their concerns.

According to her, the chosen theme will resonate throughout the term.

“We always encourage them to show love among themselves and not to bully, and ensure that they ‘say and do something’ if they do something as we are raising children who will be global leaders.”

During one of the sessions at Chrisland High School, Ikeja, an organisational psychologist and a parent at Chrisland High School Ikeja, Mrs. Maureen Ada-Leonard, urged the learners to always communicate with their parents at home and counsellors at school.

Ada-Leonard further emphasised the importance of upholding moral values such as respect, integrity, and responsibility, cautioning them against taking in anything unhealthy.

While admonishing parents at the event, Ada-Leonard, who is the managing partner of Etinard Consulting Ltd., stressed the need for a holistic approach from both home and school in raising a well-rounded child.

She urged educators to be positive role models, as children often aspire to become the image they see.

