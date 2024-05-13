The former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called for a review of Nigeria’s Educational Curriculum in order to prioritise skills acquisition, and technology and de-emphasise paper certificates.

Jonathan who made the call while speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration of Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO) in Edo State, explained that emphasis on skills acquisition and technology in all fields of the country’s educational system is the panacea to the development of the country.

The former president who was the chairman of the ceremony frowned at cultism and bullying at the nation’s lower school system and called on government at all levels to put a stop to the menace.

He commended former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar for approving the establishment of Igbinedion University which he said has encouraged the establishment of several private universities in Nigeria.

This is even as he also appreciated the Founder of the University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin for running the school that gave the impetus to other entrepreneurs to establish private universities in the country.

“While I was pushing for progressive ideas as President, some people were resisting them and as soon as I left office, those ideas were abandoned”, the former President disclosed.

In his remarks, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), commended Chief Igbinedion for his foresight in establishing the University.

Earlier, Deputy Pro-Chancellor of the U/institution, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, who spoke on behalf of the Pro-Chancellor, and Founder of the University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, said 25 years after, the noble effort of establishing the institution has paid off with the springing up of more private universities in the country.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ikechukwu Lawrence Ezemonye, said IUO has continued to achieve remarkable successes in teaching, research, capacity building, innovative studies and the production of exceptional graduates in diverse fields of human endeavours.

He noted that the University has evolved into a beacon of intellectual repository, a crucible for innovation and a nurturing ground for future leaders and game changers, adding that, IUO has been providing value and significance in the higher education landscape, especially in key areas.

While reeling out several achievements of the institution in the past 25 years, the Vice Chancellor, maintained that IUO has to set pace for others institutions in the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE