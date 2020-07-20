NDDC: Reps Chair steps down from financial misappropriation probe
• asks NDDC acting MD to approach Anti-graft agencies
The chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Monday finally stepped aside from presiding over the ongoing investigation into the N81.5 billion contract scandal levelled against the NDDC Management.
Hon. Tunji-Ojo’s decision was to pave way for some of the stakeholders invited to testify before the Committee, including the acting NDDC Managing Director, Prof. Pondei Kemerbrandikumo and Director (Project) Dr Cairo Ojuogbo.
ALSO READ: FG approves deployment of phase 2 national ICT infrastructure backbone
To this end, the Deputy Chairman of NDDC Committee, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi took over as the chairman of the commission investigating the NDDC.
According to the report read, Prof. Kemerbrandikumo and Dr Cairo benefitted from the scholarship awards instituted by the Commission.
In his brief remarks, Hon. Tunji-Ojo who denied all the allegations levelled against him on the pages of the newspapers by the acting Managing Director challenged him to report him to relevant anti-corruption agencies for prosecution.
Details later…
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE