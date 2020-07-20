NDDC: Reps Chair steps down from financial misappropriation probe

The chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Monday finally stepped aside from presiding over the ongoing investigation into the N81.5 billion contract scandal levelled against the NDDC Management.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo’s decision was to pave way for some of the stakeholders invited to testify before the Committee, including the acting NDDC Managing Director, Prof. Pondei Kemerbrandikumo and Director (Project) Dr Cairo Ojuogbo.

To this end, the Deputy Chairman of NDDC Committee, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi took over as the chairman of the commission investigating the NDDC.

According to the report read, Prof. Kemerbrandikumo and Dr Cairo benefitted from the scholarship awards instituted by the Commission.

In his brief remarks, Hon. Tunji-Ojo who denied all the allegations levelled against him on the pages of the newspapers by the acting Managing Director challenged him to report him to relevant anti-corruption agencies for prosecution.

Details later…