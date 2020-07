COVID-19: NCDC confirms 556 new cases, total now 36,663

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663.

The NCDC made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

“556 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Edo-104 Lagos-97 FCT-70 Benue-66 Oyo-61 Kaduna-38 Plateau-28 Osun-19 Akwa Ibom-14 Rivers-13 Katsina-13 Ondo-13 Ogun-6 Kano-5 Nasarawa-4 Gombe-2 Ekiti-2 Borno-1.”

