NDDC: Protesters storm NASS, as committee set to grill Akpabio, Ag MD, others

Protesters on Monday stormed the main entrance of the National Assembly, NASS, Abuja ahead of the commencement of the ongoing probe into the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC by the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC being Chaired by Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The protesters were in two groups and armed with various placards

While one group was supporting the Minister of the Niger Delta Ministry Affairs, Senator Godwin Akpabio and the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the NDDC, the other group was armed with various placards calling for the immediate sack of the Minister and the IMC of the Commission over alleged financial misappropriation

However, the combined team of security Agencies comprising, the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services DSS, Civil Defence Corp’s and the Sergen- at- arms mounted tight security within and around the National Assembly Complex

It was also observed that more security Personnel and Patrol Vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC were brought from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja Police Command for reinforcement.

The House Committee on NDDC is set to commence it’s hearing where Senator Godwin Akpabio the Ag MD of the NDDC, and the members of the IMC are to be grilled on submissions already made against them by other stakeholders that had earlier appeared before the Committee.

The immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh had last Friday appeared before the Committee and alleged that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio gave instructions to the NDDC to award contracts to unregistered companies.

She also accused the Minister of allegedly engaging in a lot of infractions in the NDDC which grounded its activities.

According to her, some contracts were also awarded before their designs were submitted which she said led to the abandoned projects littering the Niger Delta region.

Nuneih also informed the committee that, Nigerians were also being deceived by the likes of Akpabio about the supposed ongoing forensic audit of the NDDC ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Today’s hearing is being beamed live on four National Television Stations comprising, the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Channels, TCV and the African Independent Television, AIT.

Details later…

