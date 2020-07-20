19 killed, 32 injured in fresh Kaduna attack

Metro
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Armed men, kaduna, killed

19 persons were killed and 32 other injured by armed men who attacked Kukum Daji village in Kaura Local government area of Kaduna state.

According to the information gathered, the attack took place Sunday night at about 10:30 pm.

President of the Community Development, Mr Yashen  Titus disclosed in an interview on Monday that the attackers, who were heavily armed with rifles and other dangerous weapons, descended on villagers and killed them in cold blood.

Titus said the victims were shot dead after a wedding party in one of the houses in the community.

According to Tutus: “The attackers were heavily armed. 17 people died instantly from gunshots.

“32 other people who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the hospitals, but unfortunately, two of them died in the hospital.

“As I speak, some of the villagers are still missing and we don’t know their state. We cannot even search deep into the bush because security agents have not been deployed to the community yet.”

When contacted, Kaduna Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the attack.

However, he said the casualty figure was yet to be ascertained but hinted that the entire area has been fortified.

