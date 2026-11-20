The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, on Friday inaugurated four projects in Ijofin, in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Adeniyi said during the inauguration that the projects reflected President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with interventions across education, social investment, healthcare, the creative economy and food security.

He noted that a modern Customs administration must be responsible and responsive to the expectations of the people.

He urged the people of the border communities to support the NCS and other sister agencies in the fight against smuggling, in order to promote legitimate trade and economic activities.

He explained that the projects demonstrated the service’s commitment to national development beyond its statutory responsibilities.

He said the commitment also extended to supporting communities that formed an important part of the institution’s operating environment.

“I believe that modern Customs administration must be responsible and responsive to the expectations of the people.

“We expect this facility to support the movement of goods and people, improve access to water transportation and create better opportunities for economic integration,” he said.

Adeniyi urged residents to make proper use of the facilities provided, saying functional infrastructure would significantly improve connectivity, mobility, commercial activities and inclusiveness.

The four newly inaugurated projects included a renovated jetty, four blocks of classrooms and a Customs office within the ferry jetty.

The service also distributed school bags to junior students of Ijofin Secondary School.