The Federal Government has commenced construction of a $70 million National Passport Manufacturing Centre in Abuja, with local production of Nigerian international passport booklets expected to begin in May 2027.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the facility, saying the project would end Nigeria’s dependence on foreign manufacturers for the production of its travel documents.

He said the centre, expected to be completed and commissioned in May 2027, would give Nigeria the capacity to manufacture its passport booklets locally, strengthen document security and protect the country against disruptions in the international supply chain.

Tunji-Ojo described the project as a major milestone in the ongoing transformation of the Nigeria Immigration Service under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, the facility is being delivered in partnership with Iris Smart Technologies through an arrangement that requires no direct financial expenditure by the Federal Government.

He commended the project partners, particularly the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), for facilitating the initiative, noting that public-private partnerships remained an effective means of delivering critical national infrastructure.

The minister said local production of passport booklets would strengthen Nigeria’s sovereignty over its travel documents, enhance migration management and improve border security.

He recalled that when the present administration assumed office in 2023, the Immigration Service lacked critical infrastructure required to discharge its responsibilities effectively, including a dedicated data centre.

He, however, said the situation had changed with the establishment of an 8.3-petabyte, artificial intelligence-driven data centre, which he described as one of the largest and most sophisticated facilities of its kind in the country.

Tunji-Ojo also highlighted the introduction of the Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems, which he said had enhanced Nigeria’s capacity to profile travellers before their arrival and identify potential security threats.

He noted that Nigeria had been unable to implement the systems for about two decades, adding that their introduction had strengthened intelligence sharing and collaboration among security agencies.

The minister further disclosed that the Immigration Service had improved surveillance and monitoring of the country’s 4,024-kilometre land borders through its Command and Control Centre.

On passport administration, he said the administration inherited a backlog of 204,332 applications in 2023 but cleared it within two weeks of assuming office.

He also cited the introduction of contactless passport renewal services for Nigerians in the diaspora, enabling eligible applicants to renew their passports remotely without travelling to Nigerian embassies and consulates.

The minister said the reforms were aimed at repositioning the Immigration Service beyond its traditional role of issuing travel documents into a technology-driven institution capable of delivering effective border management, migration control and national security services.

He also identified the introduction of Nigeria’s electronic visa system as another major reform, describing visa facilitation as an economic instrument capable of promoting international trade, tourism and investment.

Tunji-Ojo said the National Passport Manufacturing Centre would consolidate these initiatives by bringing the production of Nigeria’s sovereign travel documents within the country’s domestic industrial and technological capacity.

He added that, upon completion, the facility would enhance the security of sensitive national documents, strengthen self-reliance and reduce the country’s dependence on foreign production arrangements.