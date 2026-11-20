The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday raised concerns over the persistent challenges of out-of-school children, child labour and teenage pregnancy, calling for stronger enforcement of child protection laws to safeguard the rights and future of Nigerian children.

She also warned that the growing influence of unregulated artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and social media addiction posed emerging threats to children’s mental health and digital well-being.

The First Lady made the call while declaring open a two-day conference on the Child’s Rights Act, organised by the Nigerian Association of Family Court Judicial Officers, Magistrates and Other Practitioners (NAFCJOMP), in commemoration of the 2026 United Nations World Children’s Day in Abuja.

Represented by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, Adedayo Olaniyi-Benjamins, Mrs Tinubu said the theme of this year’s celebration, “My Day, My Rights, My Future,” was a reminder that every child deserved the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in a healthy and safe environment.

She noted that although Nigeria had taken an important step by domesticating international child protection principles through the Child’s Rights Act 2003, the major challenge remained translating the provisions of the law into tangible protection for every Nigerian child.

According to her, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989, and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child provide a framework for guaranteeing children’s rights to education, healthcare, protection, dignity and a safe environment.

She, however, lamented that millions of children continued to face circumstances that deprived them, particularly girls, of education, protection and opportunities to fulfil their potential.

“The challenges of out-of-school children, child labour and teenage pregnancy remain real concerns in our society. These issues deprive children, particularly girls, of education, protection and opportunities to fulfil their potential,” she said.

The First Lady urged communities and relevant stakeholders to intensify public awareness, protect children against exploitation and ensure access to quality education, proper care and the support required to secure their future.

She charged the judiciary to ensure that the Child’s Rights Act was upheld and strictly enforced, adding that the responsibility to protect children must evolve with changing realities, including shielding them from the dangers associated with unregulated AI technologies and excessive social media use.

She urged parents, institutions and other stakeholders to guide children towards embracing the benefits of technology without exposing them to its potential dangers.

Earlier, the President of NAFCJOMP, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike, said the association was established to advance children’s rights, protection and welfare while strengthening the administration of family and juvenile justice in Nigeria.

According to her, the association brings together superior court judges, magistrates, directors of public prosecutions, social welfare officers, advocates, law enforcement personnel and other child protection practitioners across the country.

Justice Nyesom-Wike explained that its mission was to promote the best interests of children through improved family court practice, compliance with child protection laws and the effective administration of child-sensitive justice.

She said the association would pursue these objectives through national conferences, training programmes, webinars and other professional engagements aimed at improving expertise, promoting uniform standards and developing practical responses to challenges affecting children and families.

The association, she added, was also working with partners to facilitate access to essential services, including counselling, legal aid and medical support, through a referral system, stressing that children facing abuse, neglect, exploitation and other harmful conditions must receive the necessary legal and social support, while perpetrators should be prosecuted and affected children rehabilitated.

Tracing the association’s history, she recalled that the initiative emerged from a national conference of Family Court Judges and Magistrates organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Lagos State Judiciary from April 5 to 7, 2017.

She said the conference produced an elected leadership for a proposed national council or association, with her emerging as Vice-President and the late Justice Yetunde Idowu, who headed the Family Court Division in Lagos, elected as President.

Describing the ongoing conference as a significant milestone in the association’s development, the NAFCJOMP President expressed optimism that it would become an annual platform for professional collaboration, knowledge-sharing and the advancement of children’s welfare.