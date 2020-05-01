Nasarawa Assembly losses member

Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, a member representing Nasarawa Central constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, is dead.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, representing Udege/Loko constituency, announced the death of the lawmaker to newsmen on Friday in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State.

Okpoku said that Suleiman died in the late hours of Thursday, April 30th, following a brief illness at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi.

He said that the remains of the lawmaker would be buried by 9 am on Friday in Nasarawa local government area.

“I am very sad news to announce the death of my colleague, Hon Suleiman Adamu, who is from the same local government with me.

” His death is a painful loss to us and we will continue to pray for the reposed of his soul,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased left behind one wife and five children.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Customs Closes Gate To Stop Oyo Govt From Returning 1,800 Bags Of Rice

The imbroglio between the Oyo State government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the 1,800 bags of rice continued on Wednesday with the Oyo/Osun command closing its gate and refusing the state government access into its Ibadan premises to return the bags of rice… Read full story

Nigeria To Fully Repay N1.224trn IMF Loan By 2025

Nigeria is to fully repay the $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion at N360/$1) International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan approved on Tuesday by 2025. This is as a finance expert, Professor Uche Uwaleke, warned that government’s decision to take the loan was unreasonable… Read full story

Covid-19: Osun Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Zamfara Youths Into State

Osun State government on Wednesday night raised the alarm over the influx of Zamfara youths into the state. The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Prince Adeyanju Abdullah Binuyo, who disclosed this in an interview, said the government was aware of the influx but urged the residents… Read full story

Herbal Solution To Combat Coronavirus Will Be Ready Soon, Says Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, said that the herbal solution to fight the coronavirus dpandemic is at the advanced stage with traditional medicine practitioners. The traditional ruler made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after donating two… Read full story