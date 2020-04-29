Herbal solution to combat coronavirus will be ready soon, says Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, said that the herbal solution to fight the coronavirus dpandemic is at the advanced stage with traditional medicine practitioners.

The traditional ruler made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after donating two motorised modular fumigators to the Ogun State government.

Oba Ogunwusi said that the efficacy of the herbal solution had been tested to cure the virus, while urging the Federal Government to support by promoting the herbal solution as one of the ways of ending the pandemic.

He added that he is working with the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, and other professionals on the solution.

He appreciated Madagascar for developing herbal solution to fight the virus by which some advanced countries have shown interest in it.

Oba Ogunwusi explained that the donation of the fumigators were part of his contributions to the government of Ogun State in the fight against the disease.

“We are going to proffer the local cure for coronavirus very soon. I have gone very far in advanced stage with the traditional medicine practitioners in Nigeria. Before this pandemic came out, I had actually announced to the entire world from what we inherited from our ancestors.

“We came out very clear about the cure, the immune booster and the solution to a large extent was presented to us and we did what we are supposed to do, but the people probably didn’t hear us.

“I am very happy that the same thing that we are talking about in Nigeria, another country Madagascar has taken it upon themselves and even the US government, they have reached out to them for funding.

“It is another unfortunate thing that countries are reaching out to us on this our solution, but our local people are not reaching out to us. And we have testimonials of a lot of people that have this ailment that we have used it for to heal them.

“It is naturally herbal and it is very effective, so, we decided to keep quiet and move to a stage of motorised fumigation and make it very mechanical.”