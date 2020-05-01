Bank alerts customers as fraud rises during COVID-19 crisis

One of Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank PLC, has implored its customers to be vigilant in these uncertain times as incidents of fraud are on the rise.

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country necessitated the lockdown of first, the major cities, and eventually the entire nation, the Bank has observed a worrying increase in reports of fraudsters targeting unsuspecting customers.

This development has become even more worrisome, especially as these people not only disguise themselves as bank representatives but also use the palliatives from the government as bait to collect customers BVNs and other key banking details.

According to the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc., Victor Etuokwu, “Access Bank is imploring its customers to be wary of any message, demanding their personal or bank details.

“Customers must remember that the Bank will never ask for their BVN, full card PAN, PIN, mobile app activation code, OTP or password as it is readily available to the Bank via its database.

“Any call, email and text message, claiming to be from Access Bank demanding for any of these details is certainly a scam,” he concluded.

