NCDC activates 2nd COVID-19 test centre in Kano

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it has activated the second Molecular Laboratory in Kano State, to enhance detection and prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The agency via its verified Twitter handle @ncdcgov, on Thursday, said the centre had been activated at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

“The 18th COVID-19 testing laboratory has been activated at Bayero University, Kano – the second laboratory to be activated in the state.

“We remain committed to rapidly scaling up COVID-19 testing capacity in Nigeria, as outlined in the national testing strategy.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre was designed with 180 daily testing capacity to complement the existing one at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

NAN reports also that the management of the university earlier announced plans for the centre to begin operation on May 1 to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Prof Isa Abubakar, the Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases and Research of the university, said that the idea of setting up the centre came up even before the reported index case of the disease in the state.

Abubakar said that the project could not be completed due to some constraints.

“The operational capacity of the centre was threefold higher than state-owned coronavirus diagnostic centres.

“Adequate measures have been put in place to handle large numbers of samples,” he said.

He noted that the centre, when fully functional, would also embark on study for the development of a vaccine as well as enhance awareness creation of the people through research findings.

According to him, the university has the manpower and necessary resources to venture into the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

As of April 30, Kano State had recorded 219 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Customs Closes Gate To Stop Oyo Govt From Returning 1,800 Bags Of Rice

The imbroglio between the Oyo State government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the 1,800 bags of rice continued on Wednesday with the Oyo/Osun command closing its gate and refusing the state government access into its Ibadan premises to return the bags of rice… Read full story

Nigeria To Fully Repay N1.224trn IMF Loan By 2025

Nigeria is to fully repay the $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion at N360/$1) International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan approved on Tuesday by 2025. This is as a finance expert, Professor Uche Uwaleke, warned that government’s decision to take the loan was unreasonable… Read full story

Covid-19: Osun Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Zamfara Youths Into State

Osun State government on Wednesday night raised the alarm over the influx of Zamfara youths into the state. The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Prince Adeyanju Abdullah Binuyo, who disclosed this in an interview, said the government was aware of the influx but urged the residents… Read full story

Herbal Solution To Combat Coronavirus Will Be Ready Soon, Says Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, said that the herbal solution to fight the coronavirus pandemic is at the advanced stage with traditional medicine practitioners. The traditional ruler made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after donating two… Read full story