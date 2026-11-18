…lauds Enugu Tenancy Bill

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has lauded the Enugu State House of Assembly for passing the Landlord and Tenant Amendment Bill, which seeks to protect tenants against arbitrary rent increases and exploitative accommodation practices, while strongly challenging the legislative houses across all six Southwest states to enact urgent reforms to protect students and ordinary citizens.

In a press statement signed by the Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Adeyemo Josiah Kayode (popularly known as Billioncodes), NANS noted that the Enugu bill awaiting the assent of Governor Peter Mbah represents a crucial and commendable step toward easing the severe financial burden associated with securing residential accommodation.

The student body emphasised that affordable accommodation is central to educational access, pointing out that skyrocketing rents and associated charges make schooling unnecessarily difficult for students and their struggling families.

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NANS recalled that its office previously raised similar alarms in Oyo State and Osogbo, Osun State, following public outcry over the unchecked and exploitative demands of accommodation agents who subject prospective tenants to heavy, unexplained agency, agreement, and inspection fees.

While acknowledging the ongoing tenancy reform efforts and regulatory steps already initiated by Lagos State, NANS insisted that more robust, comprehensive, and strictly enforced legislation is urgently required across the entire region.

The student body specifically called on the Houses of Assembly in Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti to take legislative action to protect tenants and regulate rogue accommodation agents.

Specifically, NANS urged the legislative houses across all six Southwest states to prioritise establishing reasonable statutory limits and proper notice periods for rent increases, capping agency and related fees, enforcing mandatory registration and itemised documentation requirements for accommodation agents, and setting up accessible, cost-free dispute-resolution channels that students can utilise without intimidation.

The association also called for broad public hearings involving NANS, Students’ Union Governments (SUGs), institution management, landlords, and housing authorities.

Maintaining that landlords deserve fair returns on their investments and agents deserve rightful pay for legitimate services, NANS insisted that these interests can easily be protected without pricing students out of their education.

The student leadership expressed its absolute readiness to actively engage legislative committees across Lagos and the other five Southwest states to present student housing concerns and advocate for sustainable, long-term legislative solutions.