The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Honourable Ekperikpe Ekpo, and the Executive Director of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), Mr. Oluwole Adama, over the commissioning of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facilities in four universities.

The facilities, comprising CNG Daughter Stations and Vehicle Conversion Centres, were commissioned under the Federal Government’s Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation initiative, PROJECT SPROUT.

The benefiting institutions are the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), and the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

In a statement signed on Wednesday, NANS President Akinteye Babatunde Afeez said the initiative would address the rising cost of transportation within university communities and ease the financial burden on students.

He said transportation is an integral part of students’ daily activities, and the increasing cost places additional financial demands on Nigerian students.

“With the establishment of these CNG facilities in our universities, the cost of transportation is expected to become more affordable, consequently easing the financial burden on students,” he said.

ALSO READ: I’m not going to the Senate to learn — Ex-Imo deputy gov

Afeez commended the foresight behind the initiative and the promotion of CNG as an alternative energy source, describing the transition to CNG-powered transportation as a step in the right direction, considering its cost advantages and environmental benefits over petrol-powered transportation.

He said beyond affordable transportation, the vehicle conversion centres would also provide students with practical and technical skills in the emerging gas and automotive conversion industry.

According to him, the centres will expose students to relevant technical knowledge, equip them with valuable skills and position them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

“This is indeed a laudable and monumental initiative that directly impacts the lives of Nigerian students positively while addressing their immediate needs and creating opportunities for their future development,” he said.

NANS, however, urged that the commissioning be followed by effective utilisation of the facilities to ensure that the intended benefits are fully enjoyed by students in the benefiting institutions.

The association also called for the extension of similar facilities to other tertiary institutions across the country.

“We will continue to support and identify with initiatives that directly address the needs of students and improve their overall wellbeing,” Afeez added.