DStv has announced a month-long promotional offer allowing subscribers on four of its lower-tier packages to access all television channels at no additional cost between November 25 and December 25.

The initiative, known as “Open Time”, is part of MultiChoice’s festive season campaign aimed at encouraging customers to explore content across its subscription packages and consider upgrading.

The promotion is available to fully paid-up subscribers on the Starter, Select, Sports and Movies & Series packages in South Africa, covering both satellite television and DStv Stream services.

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Under the arrangement, additional channels will be activated automatically on November 25, while subscribers will revert to their existing packages on December 26 unless they opt for an upgrade.

MultiChoice clarified that the offer covers live television channels only, meaning access to Catch Up content will remain restricted to the subscriber’s regular package.

Customers who switch to a cheaper subscription during the promotional period will also lose access to the additional channels.

For subscribers on the Starter satellite package, which costs R150 monthly, the offer provides temporary access to channels available on the Premium package, normally priced at R979 per month.

Other satellite subscription rates include R339 for Select, R479 for Sports and R500 for Movies & Series, based on DStv’s September pricing.

MultiChoice Chief Executive Officer, Willington Ngwepe, said the initiative would give customers an opportunity to experience content across its different packages before making subscription decisions in the new year.

“Following our recent repackaging, which provided significantly more content access for the same price, our subscribers can explore content across every package and decide what works best for them in the new year,” Ngwepe said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latest edition of Open Time is an extension of a similar promotion organised in November 2025 to commemorate DStv’s 30th anniversary, although the previous exercise lasted only a weekend.

It also follows a trial introduced in September, under which Select subscribers received one week of free access to the Sports package every month.

The two initiatives form part of MultiChoice’s efforts to encourage customers to move to higher subscription tiers and improve average revenue per subscriber.

Revenue challenges

The promotional campaign comes amid revenue pressures facing MultiChoice, following a report by its French parent company, Canal+, in October that revenue declined by three per cent on a like-for-like basis in the nine months to September 2026.

The decline was attributed largely to reduced subscription revenue in South Africa, although Canal+ did not disclose the company’s subscriber figures.

The development followed a restructuring of DStv’s subscription packages in September, which replaced the former Access, Family and Compact options with Starter, Select and Sports, without changing prices in South Africa.

In other African markets, Canal+ is also reducing the price of DStv’s top subscription package by as much as 42 per cent.

Meanwhile, subscribers will have access to several major sporting events during the promotional period, including the Springboks’ Nations Championship finals weekend, the opening Test of England’s cricket tour of South Africa, the Formula 1 season finale and the Investec Champions Cup.

Entertainment offerings will also include the Big Brother Mzansi reunion.