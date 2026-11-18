Former Spain midfielder, Juan Mata, has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 38.

Mata, who made 41 international appearances, was part of the Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup, and he helped his country win the European Championship two years later when he scored in the 4-0 final victory against Italy.

A former Real Madrid youth player, he joined Valencia in 2007 before a move to Chelsea in August 2011, where he won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Mata moved to Manchester United in January 2014 and helped them claim the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup prior to his departure in 2022.

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He went on to have spells at Turkish side Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe in Japan before he played for Australian sides Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory.

“Football will never leave my life,” said Mata. “There are so many ways to continue loving the game, so many ways to keep using it as a vehicle for development.

“I may stop playing professionally, but I will never stop being a footballer.”